Politics Vietnam, Timor-Leste to maintain mutual support at regional, int’l forums Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, via videoconferencing on January 12.

Politics Hanoi needs more assistance for infrastructure development: city leader Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue told Carolyn Turk, World Bank (WB)’s Country Director for Vietnam that Hanoi is in need of great resources for infrastructure development amidst its fast urbanisation during their meeting in Hanoi on January 12.