Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The 14th National Assembly (NA) is set to pass resolutions approving the appointment of the Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, and judges of the Supreme People’s Court on November 12 at its ongoing 10th sitting in Hanoi.The discussion of a draft resolution on urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to come after.Also in the morning, lawmakers will mull over a bill on forces safeguarding security and order at the grassroots level, which consists of five chapters and 34 articles. The draft law was discussed at the 48th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee, and examined by the National Assembly’s Committee for Defence and Security.In the afternoon, a plenary session will take place to vote on a resolution on State budget estimate for 2021.The NA will debate reports on solutions to clearing COVID-19-related difficulties facing the Vietnam Aviation Corporation and a draft resolution on piloting the management and use of defence land for military production and economic development./.