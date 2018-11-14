Inspector General Le Minh Khai will deliver a Government report on the settlement of citizens’ complaints and petitions in 2018 at the morning session of the National Assembly on November 14 (Photo: VNA)

The settlement of citizens’ complaints and petitions in 2018 is the focus of the morning session of the National Assembly on November 14.The deputies will listen to a Government report on the issue presented by Inspector General Le Minh Khai, followed by the NA’s committees’ assessment of the work.They will then proceed to discuss the Government report.In the afternoon, the NA is to vote on a resolution on the allocation of the State budget in 2019.After the voting, the bill on architecture will be tabled for discussion.Previously, the bill was one of the topics during group discussion on November 8 morning, during which most deputies expressed approval of the draft law submitted by the Government and an evaluation by the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment.At the same time, many deputies said the stipulations in the draft are still too general and many overlap.-VNA