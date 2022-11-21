Petrol prices drop after four consecutive hikes
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol and oil dropped in the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance on November 21 after four consecutive hikes.
The price of RON 95-III bio-fuel went down 80 VND per litre to 23,780 VND (0.96 USD) per litre from 3pm on November 21.
Meanwhile, the retail price of E5 RON 92 decreased by 40 VND to 22,670 VND per litre.
Diesel 0.05S is now sold at 24,800 VND per litre, down 180 VND.
The two ministries also decided to extract 250 VND per litre from E5 RON 92 price, 200 VND from RON 95-III price and 300 VND per litre from diesel price for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.