Business Vietnam’s exports to Germany up 30.5% in 10 months Vietnam’s export turnover to Germany enjoyed a year-on-year surge of 30.5% to 7.6 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business European firms interested in various sectors in Central Highlands: EuroCham leader Tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy, which have high potential in the Central Highlands, are sectors that European enterprises are interested in, said Alain Cany, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

Business Coffee export faces pressure from global uncertainties after record year The coffee industry faces pressure from global uncertainties and rising inflation in major markets after achieving a record export value in the 2021-22 crop year.​