Petrol prices drop slightly
At a Petrolimex petrol station in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Retail prices of petrol have been revised down slightly in the latest adjustment on January 4 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 was capped at 21,006 VND (0.86 USD) per litre, dropping by 180 VND per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by 232 VND per litre to no more than 21,916 VND.
Meanwhile, oil prices were also adjusted down, with diesel oil and kerosene being sold for a maximum of 19,368 VND per litre and 19,957 VND per litre, down 420 VND and 500 VND, respectively. The mazut oil price was down by 190 VND to no more than 15,495 VND per kilogramme.
In this adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund for mazut oil, at 300 VND per kilogramme.
Since the outset of the year, petrol prices have experienced 38 adjustments, with 19 times up, 15 down, and five unchanged./.