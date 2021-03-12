Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment
Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 12 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel rose 691 VND to 17,722 VND (0.77 USD) per litre at a maximum and that of RON 95 increased over 797 VND to 18,881 VND per litre.
Diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, are now no more than 14,401 VND and 13,173 VND per litre, up by 558 VND and 563 VND, respectively.
According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been rising strongly for 15 days, hence the upward adjustment.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to ensure domestic prices are in keeping with the global market./.