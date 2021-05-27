Business FDI disbursement up 6.7 percent Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam this year hit 7.15 billion USD as of May 20, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Hai Duong enjoys good sale of “thieu” lychee on e-commerce platforms Good signals have been seen in the sale of Thanh Ha “Thieu” lychee in the northern province of Hai Duong on e-commerce platforms, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnamese agricultural products favoured in China Vietnamese agricultural products have won the taste of Chinese consumers in recent years due to their quality as well as improvement in businesses’ supply capacity, a trade promotion official has said.