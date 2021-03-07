Business RCEP smooths way for Vietnam to join global supply chains The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement has enabled Vietnam to be connected better with global supply chains compared with other new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), an official has said.

Business Agricultural cooperatives benefit hugely from investment in technology: experts Many agricultural cooperatives have achieved high safety standards and quality in recent years thanks to their increasing adoption of technology, enabling them to achieve sustainability and improve farmers’ incomes.

Business HCM City seeks private investors for metro lines Ho Chi Minh City wants to attract more private investment instead of relying on official development assistance (ODA) to build its remaining metro lines, but experts have said that it faces a difficult challenge.

Business Bringing Vietnamese goods into foreign distribution channels For Vietnamese products to enter foreign distribution channels, it was necessary to be more professional and stable in product quality, said experts.