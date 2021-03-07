PetroVietnam maintains good operation in first two months
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has maintained its good production and business, with many targets overfulfilled, during the first two months of this year.
The group exploited 3.07 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the two months, and produced 2.9 billion kWh of electricity, 272,700 tonnes of nitrogenous fertilisers, and 1.1 million tonnes of oil and petrol, said PetroVietnam General Director Le Manh Hung.
Its turnover reached 94.5 trillion VND (nearly 4.1 billion USD), surpassing the set target by 1 percent, while its budget contribution was estimated at 11.44 trillion VND, exceeding the target by 9 percent.
PetroVietnam has formed five value chains within the group and planned to establish three more.
To complete tasks in March and the first quarter of this year, Hung asked units to continue keeping a close watch on oil prices, foreign exchange rates and credit in order to expand the market for the group’s products and services./.