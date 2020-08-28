Business Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments Bolstering the use of e-payments is a key trend within Industry 4.0 but experts acknowledge that use in Vietnam is yet to be widespread due to a long-held preference for cash and the lack of a specific legal framework for such payments.

First face mask ATM introduced in Hanoi The first face mask ATM in Hanoi has officially come into operation as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic nationwide.

Can Tho prepares first batch of rice to EU with zero tariff Trung An High-tech Farming JSC based in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is completing the packaging of the first batch of rice to the EU, which will enjoy zero percent tax.