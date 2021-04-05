Politics Infographic Pham Minh Chinh elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and deputy to the 14th legislature, was elected as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam will continue making new miracles: new State President Vietnam will continue to make new miracles on the foundation of the nation’s glorious tradition, turning the country into a prosperous and strong one, stated newly-elected State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while taking the oath of office on April 5.

Politics National Assembly to finish personnel work in last working week In the last working week from April 5-8, the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly will focus on finishing the personnel work for the State, NA and the Government.

Politics Politburo member assigned as Hanoi party leader Politburo member and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has been assigned by the Political Bureau as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi to replace Politburo member Vuong Dinh Hue, who was elected Chairman of the National Assembly on March 31.