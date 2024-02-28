Phat wins first international badminton title of the year
Vietnamese player Le Duc Phat on February 25 championed the Uganda International Challenge badminton tournament in Kampala, earning his first international title in 2024.
Vietnamese player Le Duc Phat (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese player Le Duc Phat on February 25 championed the Uganda International Challenge badminton tournament in Kampala, earning his first international title in 2024.
Phat met with a little trouble early in both two sets before coming back to defeat Indian Raghu Mariswamy 21-18, 21-14 in the men's singles final at the Lugogo Stadium.
It was the second time that Phat beat Mariswamy. The first one was at the Nepal International Series 2017's second round.
In addition to the prize bonus, Phat bagged 4,000 points for his world ranking and is expected to be in the top 70 on the next Badminton World Federation's ranking release.
Phat is one of two Vietnamese male players hunting a place at the Paris Olympics this summer.
As per rule, each country will have a maximum two official spots. Among 38 official spots, 33 will be selected based on their Race to Paris ranking and the remaining five will be wildcards offered by the International Olympic Committee.
The final list will be announced on April 30./.
