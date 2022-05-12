Society Training course held for prevention of gender-based violence A training course is being held for the first time in Vietnam to strengthen capacity on prevention of violence against women based on “Respect Women” framework and foster the development of an effective gender-based violence prevention strategies in the future.

Society New-term council for education, human resources development established The National Council for Education and Human Resources Development for the 2022 – 2026 period has been established under a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 11.

Society Cooperation in education, training spotlights Vietnam-Laos relations: Minister Cooperation in education and training is an important part of the Vietnam-Lao relationship, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has said.

Society Disciplinary measures given to Can Tho officials Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed the Prime Minister’s decisions on disciplinary measures against officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.