Illustrative image. (Photo: newsinfo.inquirer.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines’ authorities said four children, including an 11-month-old boy, died and two others were injured in a fire that occurred at a residential area in Cebu city in the central region on November 23.

The fire broke out at 5:51am (local time) and was stamped out after 20 minutes.

According to witnesses, the fire hit a house while the victims were sleeping on the second floor. The incident also injured two adults and burned down at least seven houses in the residential area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated./.