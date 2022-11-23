Philippine Senate passes resolution on strengthening parliamentary ties with Vietnam
The Senate of the Philippines on November 23 passed a resolution on further strengthening the Philippines-Vietnam parliamentary relations in the presence of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation.
Speaking at the session, Senator Ronald Marapon Dela Rosa, who sponsored Resolution 26, affirmed that the visit by the Vietnamese NA leader is an important milestone in the parliamentary ties between the two countries.
It is the first made by a top Vietnamese legislator in 16 years, he noted, adding that it can be considered an event of significant meaning when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
President of the Philippine Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri handed over the resolution to NA Chairman Hue.
The resolution affirms that the Philippine Senate highly values the Vietnamese National Assembly's strengthening of relations between with its Philippine counterpart. It aims to establish closer parliamentary ties between the two nations, enhancing bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation, developing and strengthening their participation and cooperation in key areas, promoting existing bilateral mechanisms, implementing signed agreements and finding new ways to deepen cooperation between the two governments.
The Philippines thanked Vietnam for creating favourable conditions for rice trading with the country, as well as providing masks and medical supplies to the Philippines when COVID-19 pandemic peaked in the country.
Along with Resolution 571 approved by the House of Representatives of the Philippines, the Senate adoption of Resolution 26 affirmed that the Philippines attaches great importance to the strengthening of ties between the two parliaments and the two countries in general./.