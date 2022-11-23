ASEAN Vietnamese minister: ADMM+ reflects desire to maintain peace, security The strengthening of defence cooperation for harmonised security under the theme of the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) has reflected a common desire to create and maintain stable peace and security in the region and the world, said Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang.

