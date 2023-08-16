Vietnam has become the first country to successfully develop and produce two vaccines against ASF - NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine produced by the National Veterinary JSC (NAVETCO) and AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives from AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company and the Philippines’ KPP Powers Commodites Inc on August 15 visited a pig farm in Hanoi's Dan Phuong district, where Made-in-Vietnam African swine fever (ASF) vaccines have been tested.

In July 2023, 300,000 doses of AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company were officially imported to the Philippines by the KPP



Earlier, AVAC tested the AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine in the Philippines. The Philippines Department of Animal Health requested AVAC Company to coordinate and provide 1,000 doses of vaccine. The trial results showed that the vaccine was safe and effective for all 1,000 vaccinated pigs.



Michael Quilitis, a representative from the KPP said that the field trip to farm in Hanoi at this time helps them directly check the vaccination at households.



He said that the vaccine is very promising in the Philippines highly valued by local farmers, adding if the vaccination generates positive results, the company will import more.



Nguyen Van Diep, General Director of AVAC, said that after the KPP deployed Phase 1 injection in the Philippines in a small scale, the company deployed Phase 2 in a larger scale.

Vietnam has become the first country to successfully develop and produce two vaccines against ASF, a disease that first appeared in Africa in 1921 with a mortality rate of up to 100%.

In June 2022, Vietnam announced the NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine produced by the National Veterinary JSC (NAVETCO) was the world's first commercial vaccine against the ASF.

In February 2023, the country made public its second vaccines AVAC ASF LIVE developed by AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company. After the administration of 600,000 doses of ASF vaccines on pigs in over 40 provinces and cities nationwide under the supervision of the Department of Animal Health showed positive outcomes, the MARD has allowed the use of the vaccines in a larger scale in many localities./.