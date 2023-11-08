Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks at the Convention Centre in Tacloban. (Photo:tribune.net.ph)

Hanoi (VNA) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has said that climate change must be a vital part of national policies.



Speaking at the 10th year commemoration of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city on November 8, Marcos said the Philippines needs to build stronger and more resilient communities as climate change is causing unpredictable impacts.

Members of the Philippine Cabinet, foreign diplomats and survivors of the storm were among those participating at the ceremony.

Haiyan, one of the strongest storms ever recorded, unleashed winds of up to 315 kilometres per hour and whipped up tsunami-like waves that devastated central islands in the archipelago nation.

About 6,300 people were killed and more than 1,000 went missing by the storm. More than 4 million people were left homeless.

Tacloban, the capital of Leyte province, bore the brunt of the storm's fury and was almost totally destroyed by five-metre-high storm surges that crashed over mostly poor coastal communities.

The Philippines is affected by more than 20 major storms a year. Scientists warn that the destructive power of storms will become increasingly stronger and more intense, mainly due to climate change./.