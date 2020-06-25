World UN council adopts documents promoting human rights Many documents promoting human rights around the world were adopted at the last meeting week of the 43rd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council held in Geneva on June 23.

World Lao highly values Vietnam as ASEAN Chair Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has said Vietnam is performing well its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, especially in leading the bloc to overcome challenges and difficulties posed by COVID-19.

ASEAN Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made this remark in his message to the Second Berlin Climate and Security Conference on June 24th.