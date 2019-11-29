Philippines: SEA Games tickets free for almost sport events
The organising board of the Southeast Asian Games 30 (SEA Games 30) announced that most of the sports events and the closing ceremony will be opened for the public for free in order to ensure that many Philippine people will enjoy the biggest regional sport event.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
The organising board of the Southeast Asian Games 30 (SEA Games 30) announced that most of the sports events and the closing ceremony will be opened for the public for free in order to ensure that many Philippine people will enjoy the biggest regional sport event.
Philippine SEA Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC) Chairperson Alan Peter Cayetano said the committee's decision came in the wake of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's instruction.
Tickets for basketball, volleyball, and football matches, however, are not included in the free ticket scheme.
Besides, 25,000 tickets for the SEA Games closing ceremony will be released to the public.
SEA Games 30 is officially taking place from November 30 to December 11. This year’s sports meet features 56 sports and 543 events spread across 39 venues in different cities in the northern Philippines.
Over 10,000 athletes and coaches from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Singapore, and Vietnam will participate in the biennial sports meet./.
