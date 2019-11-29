ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN meeting on transnational crime in Thailand Minister of Public Security General To Lam led a Vietnamese delegation to the 13th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC-13) and relevant meetings, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 27.

World ASEAN’s Outlook for Indo-Pacific under spotlight at Canada workshop The Outlook for Indo-Pacific of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was at the focus of attention at a workshop in Ottawa, Canada on November 25, held by the ASEAN Committee in Ottawa.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK hold exhibition on public service innovation The ASEAN – RoK Exhibition on Public Service Innovation is underway in the RoK city of Busan from November 25 to 27, on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN – RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong – RoK Summit.

ASEAN Korean President vows support for ASEAN’s startup development President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in has affirmed that the RoK will join hands with ASEAN member nations to promote startups in the field of technology as part of their efforts towards creative growth.