The Crime Operatives (SOCO) police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) members conduct an investigation after a blast in the temporary Camp of 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT) in Barangay Kajatian, Indanan, Sulu (Source: gulfnews.com)

- The Philippines’ authority planned to impose a "no jacket policy" on people entering southern Davao city to prevent possible suicide bombers from penetrating crowded events or during major festivities.Colonel Consolito Yecla, Task Force Davao commander, said the new security measure will be implemented to thwart possible suicide attacks by terrorists off the west coast of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines, mainly in Basilan and Sulu provinces on the Sulu archipelago.Suicide bombers usually wear jackets or vests to hide explosives taped on their bodies.Accordingly, the measure will be done for those that approaching the entry points or inspection areas. With this, possible suicide bombers cannot penetrate to the city or to groups of people, Yecla said.He added that people can wear their jackets again after the inspection.The additional precautionary measure will be imposed after it is approved by the city government, he noted.The new security measure was made after the June 28 twin suicide bombing attacks at an army camp in Indanan, a town in Sulu province. The attacks, carried out by two motorcycle riding suicide bombers, left eight killed and 22 wounded, mostly soldiers manning the gate.Previously, the local authority imposed a "no backpack policy" in the city.-VNA