World Indonesia speeds up completion of 15 priority programmes Indonesian economic ministers are targeting 15 priority programmes to be completed in the next six months to encourage growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, and competitiveness of the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.

ASEAN Severe droughts forecast in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam The Lower Mekong countries of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam are likely to face severe droughts that hurt cultivation and agricultural production by January 2020.

World ASEAN’s role in advancing peace on Korean Peninsula highly valued In a recent article, President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in expressed his belief that ASEAN member states will join in the journey toward establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula as reliable friends and advisers.