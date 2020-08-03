World Cambodia extends tax breaks for tourism-dependent businesses The Cambodian government has decided to extend tax breaks for another two months for tourism-dependent businesses to overcome difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry of Tourism said on August 3.

World Thailand arrests 1,374 suspects in three-month drug crackdown Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau announced on August 2 that authorities have arrested 1,374 suspects and seized drugs worth about 535 million baht (17.1 million USD) in a crackdown in the northern region from April to June.

World Singaporean-based company helps Da Nang fight COVID-19 A joint venture between the Singaporean-based Sakae Holdings and SSF Investment limited company has submitted a document offering help in the form of medical equipment and necessities to the central city of Da Nang in its COVID-19 combat.