Travel Third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week opens The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week kicked off on December 4 with a range of tourism, sports and music activities, along with promotional programmes to stimulate shopping and travel demand across the southern economic hub.

Videos HCM City eyes six million foreign arrivals in 2024 Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming six million foreign visitors next year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel 100 interesting facts about HCM City announced Sai Gon double-decker bus tour, national special historical relic site Independence Palace, and popular “banh xeo” (sizzling rice pancake) are among the 100 interesting facts about HCM City in 2023, which were announced at a ceremony held by the municipal Department of Tourism on December 3.

Culture - Sports Vietnam honoured as World’s Leading Heritage Destination for fourth time Vietnam has won the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 title of the World Travel Awards for the fourth time so far, reported the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).