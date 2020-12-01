Culture - Sports Second edition of book series on Vietnam’s ethnic groups launched The second edition of the book series “Cac dan toc Viet Nam” (Ethnic groups of Vietnam) has been launched by Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House during a book exhibition in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Paragliders discover majestic Mekong Delta province Paragliders displayed their skills over the mountains and rice fields of An Giang province at a recent performance held to discover the majestic beauty of the Mekong Delta province.

Culture - Sports Ha Giang marks 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition of Dong Van Karst Plateau The northern province of Ha Giang held a ceremony on November 28 night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of the Dong Van Karst Plateau as a global geopark and kick off the sixth buckwheat flower festival.