Photo exhibition celebrates Lao National Day
At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Photos focusing on friendship between Vietnam and Laos are being on display in Hanoi on the occasion of 45th National Day of Laos and 100th birthday of late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane.
The exhibition by held the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with Lao Embassy in Vietnam is running from December 1 to 5 at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.
The first part introduces the historical and up-to-date images on the relationship between the two countries in the struggle for national liberation in the past and process of national renewal and construction today.
Through the photos displayed in this part, exhibition goers will see the determination of the two parties, two states and peoples to foster the relationship between the two countries.
The second part showcases photos of late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane from his early patriotic activities and his contribution to his country's unification and development.
The event helps the public understand more about historic turning points and typical events in the relationship between the two countries and the great achievements that the people of the two countries of Lao and Vietnam have made over the past decades, contributing to nurture, strengthen and tightening the solidarity between the two countries.
The exhibition also displays photos featuring beautiful landscapes and cultural values from the Land of a Million Elephants./.