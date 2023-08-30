Society 263 children nationwide to conduct hypothetical NA session As many as 263 children nationwide will offer their opinions on issues relating child protection as National Assembly deputies at a hypothetical session slated for September 9-10, heard a press conference on August 30.

Society Experts warn personal data leaks with animated image editing photo apps Cybersecurity experts have warned of the risks of personal data leaks after a surge in sharing photos on an application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create animated images for entertainment.

Society Vietnam, China promote friendship in border area A Party and authority delegation from Dongxing city and Fangcheng of China visited Quang Ninh province’s border city of Mong Cai on August 30 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).