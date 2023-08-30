Photo exhibition features Da Nang’s development
Visitors to the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – A photo exhibition is underway in the central city of Da Nang to celebrate the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2).
The 80 photos on display were selected from 419 works by 48 amateur and professional photographers nationwide within nearly two months, said Ngo Van Bay, Director of the Da Nang Cinema and Cultural Centre – the event’s co-organiser.
The exhibits capture the city’s construction and development, including its outstanding reform achievements in economy, culture-social affairs, national defence-security, urban development, and new-style rural area building.
The exhibition lasts from August 30 to September 5.
Da Nang received more than 3.8 million visitors in the first six months of this year, tripling the figure recorded in the same period of 2022. This includes 960,000 foreigners, 16.6 times higher higher the same period last year.
Revenue from tourism activities reached 7.43 trillion VND (313.76 million USD), doubling the first half of 2022’s number./.