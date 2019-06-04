Visitors at the exhibitions (Photo: VNA)

– A photo exhibition highlighting the 45-year relations between ASEAN and Japan was held in Hanoi on June 4 as part of the symposium on “ASEAN-Japan Cooperation for Prosperity”.On display were 30 photos demonstrating the development milestones in the partnerships between each ASEAN member and Japan and between the bloc and Japan in recent past.Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung suggested ASEAN build an online data bank on the relations between the association and Japan.Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Norikazu Suzuki said the symposium and the photo exhibition marked the close cooperative ties between Japan and ASEAN.According to Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Honorary President of the ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi (AWCH), the photos are typical examples of the strong friendship and cooperation between Japan and ASEAN countries, which set a firm foundation for the maintenance of peace, development and prosperity in the Asian-Pacific region over the past time.Some notable photos include those of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse receiving Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in Hanoi in March 2017, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife hosting Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the occasion of his official visit to Vietnam in January 2017, and the 21st ASEAN-Japan Summit in Singapore in November 2018.-VNA