Visitors at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

A photo exhibition featuring the culture and arts of ASEAN member countries opened in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 21 on the occasion of the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 8th anniversary of the ASEAN Community With 100 photos on display, the exhibition aims to give an insight into the culture and arts of the ASEAN countries, strengthen their solidarity and friendship, and enhance their exchange and cooperation.Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Phan Thanh Hai reviewed the group’s development over the past 56 years, saying the members of the ASEAN Community have stayed cohesive, self-resilient and adaptive.He also highlighted the support of the ASEAN countries for the exhibition in particular, and cultural events in Thua Thien-Hue province in general.The exhibition will run until the end of this month./.