Culture - Sports Tea enjoyment culture exchange held in Thai Nguyen An array of political and cultural activities were held to mark the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Argentina and Uruguay, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay Duong Quoc Thanh has said.

Culture - Sports Da Nang to host second Asian Film Festival in July The second Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) will be held in the central coastal city of Da Nang from July 2 to July 6, with the event attracting the participation of leading filmmakers from throughout the Asian region.

Culture - Sports Youngsters excited as Christmas fast approaches Main streets in Vietnam’s largest metropolises Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been freshened up with lighting and Christmas decorations, signalling that the joyous end of year festival is fast approaching.

Videos Vietnamese food among 100 best in the world Vietnamese cuisine continues to shine internationally, having secured the 22nd spot on the 100 “best cuisines in the world” list as voted by readers of the food magazine TasteAtlas.