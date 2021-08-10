Culture - Sports Artists in race for VTV Awards 2021 Hanoi-based singer Ha Le, winner of the Impressive Artist Awards at the Vietnam Television’s VTV Awards 2020, has been nominated for the same title this year.

Videos Drawing contest about Hanoi launched Young artists will have an opportunity to show their talents and creativity through a drawing contest about Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Online concert encourages people’s spirit amid pandemic Cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan in coordination with a number of famous artists in Vietnam has organised an online concert that aims to encourage the people to surmount the COVID-19 pandemic.