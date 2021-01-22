An exhibition is underway in Hanoi introducing more than 100 photos of President Ho Chi Minh - the founder, leader, and mentor of the Communist Party of Vietnam.The exhibition is being organised to mark the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3), the 13th National Party Congress, and the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.It gives visitors an insight into the formation of the Party, a significant event and an important milestone in the history of the Vietnamese revolution, as well as the contributions of Ho Chi Minh as founder, leader and mentor of the party.Through displayed photos and documents, the exhibition also highlights the country’s path during the past 90 years and more under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, rising from a colonial and semi-feudal nation to an independent state, as well as the achievements of the “Doi Moi” (renewal) process.The exhibition is open until February 4./.