The exhibition is being organised by the Con Dao National Monuments Conservation Centre in cooperation with photographer Nguyen A. It features a collection of nearly 200 photographs captured by Nguyen A in March 2023, when he returned to Con Dao alongside ex-political prisoners.

The exhibition follows the success of two previous photo exhibitions and the release of the book “Returning to Con Dao: Memoirs of Ex-Death-Row Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners” in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Serving as a testament to the respect and gratitude towards those prisoners who made sacrifices for national peace and independence, the exhibition aims to raise awareness among the younger generation.

Nguyen A, who visited Con Dao many years ago, shared his deep connection with and fondness for this land, largely due to the kindness of its people.

During the opening ceremony, in addition to viewing the exhibition, visitors also had the opportunity to meet the former prisoners featured in the artworks.

On this occasion, Nguyen A spoke of two photo books, entitled “Returning to Con Dao: Memoirs of Ex-Death-Row Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners” and “The Unexploded Mines Sweeping Team.”/.

VNA