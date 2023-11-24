Destinations Infographic Phu Quoc among world’s top 6 tourist destinations in 2024 Online travel guide Travel Lemming has ranked Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam’s largest island and off the coast of the southern province of Kien Giang, as 6th among the 50 best places to visit in 2024.

Travel Promoting communication needed for tourism development: insiders The important role played by tourism communication in promoting products, orienting consumption and adjusting the behaviour of relevant parties was the focus of discussion at a seminar recently held by the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA).

Videos French travel firms eye Vietnam’s tourism Travel between Vietnam and France has been promoted on the back of bilateral cooperative agreements and direct flights that help connect big cities and travel hubs of both sides, said Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh at a recent seminar held in Paris to introduce French travel agents to Vietnam’s tourism potential and opportunities.

Travel Travel firms offer promotions for New Year tours Travel firms in Ho Chi Minh City are offering promotion programmes for New Year holidays, aiming to convince customers to book tours early.