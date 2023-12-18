Phu Quoc named world’s leading nature island destination
Phu Quoc, which has been dubbed “Pearl Island” and lies off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province, has been honoured as the World’s Leading Nature Island Destination at the 2023 World Travel Awards, marking the second time it has won the prestigious award.
VNA
