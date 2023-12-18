Destinations Infographic Phu Yen’s square wins 2023 Asian Townscape Award Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) Tower Square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to win a 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.

Destinations Infographic Da Nang among 11 best places to go in Asia in 2024 The world-renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has announced the best destinations to visit around the world in 2024. In the list of Asian destinations, Da Nang was the only representative of Vietnam to make it to the top, alongside famous destinations such as Chinatown in Bangkok (Thailand), the Kathmandu Valley (Nepal), the Silk Road in Uzbekistan, Singapore, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka.

Destinations Infographic Phu Quoc among world’s top 6 tourist destinations in 2024 Online travel guide Travel Lemming has ranked Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam’s largest island and off the coast of the southern province of Kien Giang, as 6th among the 50 best places to visit in 2024.

Travel Infographic Ha Long Bay listed among 51 most beautiful places in the world Thanks to its unique natural beauty, Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay was listed among the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world by luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler in October.