Society Vietnamese culture impresses Australian students Students from the University of Adelaide of Australia have shared their deep impression of Vietnamese culture after joining a two-week study tour in Vietnam through the New Colombo Plan Scholarship Programme.

Society Dreamy Hanoi in late Autumn In the last days of October, when the weather has turned cold with gentle breezes and golden sun rays, Hanoi has a romantic and dreammy beauty that charms anyone. The capital city has been listed among 12 best places in the world to go for fall by American news channel CNN.

Society Infographic Six Vietnamese universities named in THE World University Rankings Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, which includes nearly 1,800 universities across 104 countries and regions, the largest and most diverse of its kind to date.

Society Vietnamese national university earns QS Recognition of Improvement The Vietnam National University- Hanoi has won the QS Recognition of Improvement, making it the first in the country to secure the accreditation.