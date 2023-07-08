Hotline: (024) 39411349
Phuong Thanh’s silk designs breath fresh air into Vietnam’s fashion

Designer Phuong Thanh has given a breath of fresh air into the Vietnamese fashion by creating a wide range of exquisite designs on silk.
  • Vietnam Silk House is where Phuong Thanh creates her exquisite design from Bao Loc silk. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese village on Phuong Thanh’s design (Photo: VNA)

  • A sophisticated design on silk crafted by Phuong Thanh (Photo: VNA)

  • A silk scarf by Phuong Thanh (Photo: VNA)

  • Lotus is embroidered on Vietnamese silk. (Photo: VNA)

  • Phuong Thanh’s collection of silk long dresses at “Our Long Dresses” programme at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Designer Phuong Thanh at the “Our Long Dresses” programme at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

