Phuong Thanh’s silk designs breath fresh air into Vietnam’s fashion
Designer Phuong Thanh has given a breath of fresh air into the Vietnamese fashion by creating a wide range of exquisite designs on silk.
Vietnam Silk House is where Phuong Thanh creates her exquisite design from Bao Loc silk. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese village on Phuong Thanh’s design (Photo: VNA)
A sophisticated design on silk crafted by Phuong Thanh (Photo: VNA)
A silk scarf by Phuong Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Lotus is embroidered on Vietnamese silk. (Photo: VNA)
Phuong Thanh’s collection of silk long dresses at “Our Long Dresses” programme at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Designer Phuong Thanh at the “Our Long Dresses” programme at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)