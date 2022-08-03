Politics Central province, Lao localities look to bolster cooperation A delegation of Savannakhet province of Laos led by its Secretary and Governor Santiphap Phomvihane paid a working visit to the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on August 2.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM receives outgoing British ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for British Ambassador Gareth Ward, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.

Politics PM suggests Singaporean firms expand investments in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 1 called on Singaporean firms and Temasek in particular to expand their investment in Vietnam, particularly in technology, strategic infrastructure development, logistics and innovative startups.