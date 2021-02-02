Planning approved to preserve Oc Eo - Ba The special national relic site
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the planning for preserving and restoring Oc Eo - Ba The, a special national relic site of the ancient Oc Eo civilisation in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
The site covers 433.2ha of land in Oc Eo township of Thoai Son district.
Under the planning, relevant agencies will also capitalise on this relic site’s values to develop experience and ecological tourism.
The Oc Eo civilisation, part of the ancient kingdom of Phu Nam, was first discovered by French archaeologist Louis Malleretin 1942 via artefacts unearthed in the area of Ba The Mountain, now in Oc Eo township.
The civilisation, named after Mound Oc Eo in Thoai Son district where the relic site was first found, took shape and developed strongly in southern Vietnam between the first and seventh century.
Apart from Thoai Son, relics of the Oc Eo civillisation have also been found in other localities of An Giang province. There is a rich diversity of artefacts discovered so far, including those relating to religion, architecture, graves, and canals./.