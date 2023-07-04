Videos Quang Binh targets sustainable preservation of national park Domestic and foreign officials, experts and scientists have recently raised proposals to improve the efficiency of management over the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh.

Environment More hot days expected this month Vietnam is likely to experience slightly higher temperatures in July this year with one or two typhoons expected to hit the East Sea, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam, Australia seek to reduce carbon emission A workshop on using clean and renewable energy to reduce carbon emission was held in Hanoi on June 30.

Environment Quang Binh targets sustainable preservation of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Domestic and foreign officials, experts and scientists raised proposals to raise the efficiency of management over the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh at a symposium on June 30.