The plan’s vision to 2050 aligns with the Politburo’s Resolution No.26-NQ/TW on the region's socio-economic development and defence-security until 2030, aiming to foster rapid, sustainable, and economically robust development, particularly in the field of maritime economy, according to the minister.



In this regard, localities involved need to invest in essential infrastructure, notably in transportation and logistics, energy, information, digital transformation, education, training, healthcare, disaster prevention, and climate change adaptation.



The planning for the north-central and central coastal region for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, has introduced new and innovative insights and proposals based on the region's advantages and strengths, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at a conference held in Da Nang on October 11.

He laid stress on building urban systems – especially those in coastal areas – with links to the development of economic and industrial zones, contributing to raising the areas’ density of economic activities and enhancing urban areas' international competitiveness and integration.

Particular emphasis should be placed on resource management, environmental protection, and proactive climate change response through comprehensive cross-sectoral and inter-regional management, Dung also said.



The north-central and central coastal region is of special strategic importance to the country in terms of politics, economics, culture, society, national defence, security, and diplomacy. The region's growth averaged 7.3% annually between 2005 and 2020, higher than the national average of 6.36%. Their economic scale reached 1,157 trillion VND in 2020, 3.3 times higher than the figure for 2010. The region's economic structure has so far shifted toward greater shares of services and industry./.

