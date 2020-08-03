Plenty of room for development of leisure properties in Van Don: Experts
Located in Bai Tu Long Bay and adjacent to world heritage site Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, the Van Don Economic Zone possesses significant advantages to develop the local and national leisure real estate sector.
A view of Van Don Economic Zone in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)
Van Don is set to become a multi-sector marine economic zone by 2040, which lays a legal foundation enabling the district to grow stronger, faster, and more sustainably, said lawyer Truong Thanh Duc from the Vietnam International Arbitration Centre.
There is plenty of room for the expansion of leisure and vacation properties in economic zones like Van Don, according to Dr Le Xuan Nghia, director of the Institute of Business Research and Development and member of the National Monetary and Financial Advisory Group.
Van Don has caught the eye of many strategic investors as its future has been compared to Singapore, he said, and the area is vital in boosting overall development in Quang Ninh.
Most of the country’s major developers, such as VinGroup, the CEO Group, the Sun Group, the FLC Group, and HD Mon, have staked out a presence in Van Don, pouring in millions of VND to give the area a facelift.
One highlight is the 358-ha Sonasea Van Don Harbour City luxury complex, being developed by the CEO Group in Ha Long commune at a cost of 5 trillion VND (214 million USD).
The complex stretches along some 2.2 km of beachfront and features a harbour, a shopping mall, a waterpark, an entertainment centre, shophouses, a 1,000-room hotel, condotels, and beach villas, offering international-standard services to both domestic and foreign vacationers.
Earlier this year, the Government approved a master plan to develop Van Don into a multi-sector maritime economic zone and a hi-end industrial zone with casinos and resorts by 2040, with it also serving as an international gateway with competitive products and modern urban areas.
The economic zone will be transformed into a smart, modern and green coastal urban area as well an economic and cultural hub in the region.
Its population is to increase to 140,000-200,000 by 2030 and 300,000-500,000 by 2040.
Quang Ninh is zoning off Van Don as a high-quality administrative-economic special zone and has adopted a long-term, sweeping vision.
The island district boasts diverse topographic conditions, with forests, seas, limestone karsts and caves, and mountains. Its forest ecosystem is home to 1,028 species of animals while its marine ecosystem boasts 881 species, including 102 that are named in the Vietnam and world Red Books (of endangered species).
It is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the Gulf of Tonkin, such as Quan Lan, Minh Chau, Ngoc Vung, and Bai Dai.
Looking out to Bai Tu Long Bay, Quan Lan Beach is blessed with smooth white sands, transparent blue seas, fresh air, and peace and tranquillity. It’s ideal for those seeking to get away from the pressure of the city. Its lush pineapples make the beach even more memorable.
Meanwhile, Bai Dai (Long Beach) is an untamed treasure of Van Don, appealing to visitors with its wild, poetic beauty rarely found in beach destinations. Its long, white sands join underwater worlds visible through crystal-clear waters. From Bai Dai, one can look out towards picturesque Bai Tu Long Bay. Sporting activities are varied, such as kayaking, water motorcycling, tennis, and volleyball.
Minh Chau Beach is also an ideal spot for travel enthusiasts. Thousands of holidaymakers flock here every year to enjoy a vacation. Couples in particular favour the spot, where truly amazing wedding photos can be shot. The beach is 230 km from Hanoi and 15 km from Quan Lan Beach. A unique feature is its pristine white sand, which is so soft and comfortable to walk on./.