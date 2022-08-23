Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi saves over 41.4 trillion VND during 2016-2021 Hanoi saved nearly 41.461 trillion VND (1.77 billion USD) from the work related to the State budget management and use in the 2016-2021 period, according to a report of the capital People's Committee.

Politics President hosts Lao Prosecutor General President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 22 for Lao Prosecutor General Xayxana Khotphouthone, who is in Vietnam for the 7th Conference of People's Procuracies of provinces sharing the Vietnam – Laos border.

Politics Two arrested in case of 40 Vietnamese fleeing forced labour in Cambodia The An Giang Police’s Investigation Security Agency has arrested two suspects to investigate the act of "organising illegal exits" in a case of 40 Vietnamese nationals swimming across a river to Vietnam to escape from a casino in Cambodia.