PM affirms support for Vietnam-Laos judicial cooperation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Lao Justice Minister Phayvy Siboualypha (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed his support for cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Justice, saying Vietnam stands ready to further assist the neighbouring country in legal and judicial matters.
In a reception for Lao Justice Minister Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22, the PM pledged to step up cooperation in personnel training and the exchange of experience in perfecting institutions and building a rule-of-law socialist State.
The leader spoke highly of outcomes of the talks between the two justice ministries, and expressed his belief that they will successfully organise the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the legal and judicial collaboration, and the fifth expanded judicial conference for Vietnamese and Lao provinces sharing the border line.
The bilateral legal and judicial cooperation over the past 40 years has significantly contributed to legal perfection in each country, towards legal reform of the two ministries as well as the two Parties, States and Governments, he went on.
The PM suggested the two sides coordinate closely to deal with common issues relating to the nationalities of their border residents, and continue to support each other at multilateral and regional legal forums.
For his part, Phayvy Siboualypha affirmed that Laos wishes to preserve and promote the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries across spheres, for the sake of their peoples.
He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their great, timely and effective support to Laos, covering the legal and judicial sector, and promised to actively implement instructions and agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries in this regard./.