Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the meeting of the inspection sector in Hanoi on January 16 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a meeting in Hanoi on January 16 that reviewed the inspection sector’s performance last year, noting that they have greatly helped with the fight against corruption.In 2018, the sector uncovered economic violations involving almost 34 trillion VND (1.47 billion USD) and 34,000ha of land. They proposed nearly 30 trillion VND and over 1,000ha of land be revoked, and over 2,000 collectives and people be given administrative punishments. Inspectorates nationwide transferred 96 violation cases involving 151 people to investigation agencies.PM Phuc said the country obtained a number of major achievements in all fields last year, and the people have had stronger trust in the Party. Those attainments are partly attributable to the Government Inspectorate and the inspection sector.Through inspections, violations have been discovered and handled, helping to fill loopholes and settling shortcomings in state management, as well as policies and laws.Those outcomes showed the great resolve of and efforts by the entire inspection sector, he noted, adding that by performing its functions and tasks well, the Government Inspectorate has substantially contributed to the corruption combat.Additionally, the sector has also fulfilled its tasks in receiving and dealing with complaints and denunciations, thereby solving many pressing issues and protecting the State’s interests and people’s legitimate interests, the leader.Statistics show that last year, inspectors helped state administrative agencies receive nearly 395,000 citizens with over 271,000 cases, handle 177,000 petitions, and deal with nearly 24,000 cases under their jurisdiction. Through these activities, about 3 trillion VND and 100ha of land were proposed to be revoked and returned to the State and citizens. The sector also proposed administrative penalties for 469 people and transferred six cases involving eight people to investigation agencies.However, PM Phuc also requested the inspection sector to straightforwardly look into its shortcomings, pointing out some prolonged inspections, the complex complaint and denunciation situation in some localities, sectors and authorities’ passive coordination in solving complaints and denunciations, ineffective prevention of corruption, and modest asset recovery results.The sector has to further improve its work so that its performance this year will be better than in 2018, he said.The Government leader particularly asked them to improve the reception of citizens’ opinions and the settlement of complaints and denunciations because “one small fire can burn down a whole big forest” while hostile and reactionary forces can take advantage of this issue to incite disorder.He also told inspectors to uncover and deal with corruption cases in a timelier and stricter manner and take more effective measures to recover stolen assets and eradicate petty corruption.-VNA