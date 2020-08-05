Under the programme, 90 percent of children with disabilities are expected to access education. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving a support programme for persons with disabilities for 2021-2030.



The programme aims to promote the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Vietnam's Law on Persons with Disabilities.



It is also meant to improve the quality of the lives for people with disabilities and enable them to participate equally in social activities, as well as build a barrier-free environment, ensure their legitimate rights and support them to make the best of themselves.



In 2026-2030, nearly 90 percent of persons with disabilities are expected to access medical services, while 90 percent of children with disabilities will be able to access education.



Close to 300,000 people in this vulnerable group will be supported with vocational training./.