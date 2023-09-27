Politics NA Chairman concludes official visits to Bangladesh, Bulgaria Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Hanoi at noon on September 27, wrapping up his official visits to Bangladesh and Bulgaria.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao provinces boost cooperation The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2023-2027 period with Laos’ southern province of Champassak on September 26.

Politics PM Chinh’s trip to UNGA, US, Brazil reap substantive, comprehensive results: minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation’s attendance in the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), bilateral activities in the US, and official visit to Brazil have obtained substantive and comprehensive results, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.