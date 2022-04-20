PM askes for efforts to complete COVID-19 vaccination for children
A sixth-grade student of Khuong Dinh secondary school in Hanoi receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked for stronger efforts to import COVID-19 vaccines to complete the target of giving second shots to children aged from 12-18 years old within April and children from 5 to under 12 years old within the second quarter of this year, enabling them to go to school safely.
According to a notification published by the Government Office on the PM’s conclusion at the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s recent online meeting with localities, the PM pointed to the fact that COVID-19 has been put under good control across the nation, with fatality ratio fell to 0.03 percent currently from 0.13 percent recorded last month. Socio-economic recovery and development have been sped up.
He outlined major tasks and solutions in the time to come, including the improvement of preventive medicine and health care capacity at grassroots level, and assigned specific tasks for ministries, sectors and localities.
The Ministry of Health was asked to submit a report to the Government within April on plans and scenarios to respond to the situation when new pandemic developments are seen, such as the appearance of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.
The PM also directed the Ministry of Health to continue studying the injection of the second booster dose for adults, especially high-risk groups such as the elderly, people with background diseases, workers in industrial parks and major cities, and promptly build a plan on the administration of the second booster dose for adults.
At the same time, it is necessary to continue to work on the domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and testing kits, along with building and popularising official guidelines for pandemic prevention and control as well as home treatment, he requested.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to give detail instructions on the management and treatment of COVID-19 patients who are tourists, while working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Finance to review visa policies as well as tourism and travel business regulations to boost tourism recovery and development. It is directed to prepare necessary conditions to ensure the success of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games./.