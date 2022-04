He outlined major tasks and solutions in the time to come, including the improvement of preventive medicine and health care capacity at grassroots level, and assigned specific tasks for ministries, sectors and localities.The Ministry of Health was asked to submit a report to the Government within April on plans and scenarios to respond to the situation when new pandemic developments are seen, such as the appearance of new SARS-CoV-2 variants The PM also directed the Ministry of Health to continue studying the injection of the second booster dose for adults, especially high-risk groups such as the elderly, people with background diseases, workers in industrial parks and major cities, and promptly build a plan on the administration of the second booster dose for adults.

At the same time, it is necessary to continue to work on the domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and testing kits, along with building and popularising official guidelines for pandemic prevention and control as well as home treatment, he requested.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to give detail instructions on the management and treatment of COVID-19 patients who are tourists, while working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Finance to review visa policies as well as tourism and travel business regulations to boost tourism recovery and development. It is directed to prepare necessary conditions to ensure the success of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games./.