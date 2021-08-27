PM Chinh, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control asked Binh Duong to consider each ward, commune and factory as a fortress, and each person as a soldier in this combat. He also requested the province to strive to put the pandemic under control from September 15.



The provincial People’s Committee proposed the Government and the Ministry of Health to continue allocating vaccines to inject 2 million people living in high-risk areas and providing drugs to treat COVID-19 patients.



Binh Duong is home to 2.5 million people. It has to date recorded over 86,000 COVID-19 cases, of whom 9,715 are being quarantined at home. As of August 26, the province had administered 801,601 vaccine doses.



To date, over 2.1 million local people have received support with the total funding of 1.12 trillion VND (49 million USD). The provincial People's Committee is proposing the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance to consider a plan to support local budget spending of 7.65 trillion VND./.

