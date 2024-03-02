Politics NA Chairman attends Cam Lam new urban area planning announcement National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2 pressed the button to announce the master planning until 2045 of the Cam Lam new urban area in Nha Trang city of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Politics Vietnam, Italy see strong potential in agriculture cooperation The Vietnamese and Italian economies are complementary, with great potential for cooperation, with agriculture being a key area, said head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.

Politics Vietnam, US hold 10th dialogue on Asia-Pacific Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kritenbrink co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-US Dialogue on Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on March 1.

Politics Ambassador spotlights driving force behind growing Vietnam-Australia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to Australia from March 5-9 to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations.