Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and agencies to soon submit policies to the government for approval to remove obstacles and create favourable conditions for Ho Chi Minh City to develop quickly and sustainably.

PM Chinh, who is head of the steering committee for the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City, made the request at the first meeting of the steering committee held on November 26.

HCM City has an important position and role, distinct potential, outstanding opportunities, competitive advantages and a large space for development, he said.

PM Chinh held that after more than four months of implementing the resolution, the mindset, awareness, and approach to the city's development have been innovated and enhanced, thus promoting HCM City's socio-economic development.

The PM requested leaders of some ministries and agencies to be more proactive and boost coordination while implementing the resolution, stressing that problems should be solved in a more comprehensive and drastic manner.

Regarding key tasks and solutions in the future, the Government leader asked HCM City to deploy specific policies, explore potential and advantages as well as exploit its strategic location.

He asked the city to speed up administrative procedure reforms, study and propose policies to encourage investment in the city, creating favourable conditions for domestic and foreign-invested enterprises.

The Ministry of Finance was assigned to quickly complete documents about loan interests with reasonable profits, payment methods and regulations on exempting corporate income tax and personal income tax related to innovation and start-up activities.

He requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to soon complete documents about election, recruitment, management and use of civil servants working in communes, towns and ward officials of the city.

An overview of the first meeting of the steering committee for the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

As for rooftop solar power systems, the PM assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with other ministries to realise the instructions of Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha in Notice No 461/TB-VPCP dated November 8 this year which referred to building a decree on mechanisms and policies relating to the development of rooftop solar power in residents' houses, offices, and industrial parks. The plan should be completed and submitted to the Government before the end of next month.

He requested the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to work with concerned agencies to research and supplement the construction planning for Can Gio International Transshipment Port.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will take charge of developing a project on building a regional and international financial centre in HCM City and submit it to the PM for consideration.



The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will work with HCM City to decide the city's poverty standards.

Regarding the capital budget for large works and projects, PM Chinh requested the city, in coordination with the MPI, to propose key projects.

Ministries and agencies are supposed to support HCM City in arranging capital to implement urban railway projects and promote regional connectivity projects such as expanding HCM City-Trung Luong Expressway and HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway.

He agreed to pilot policies and mechanisms to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship for HCM City.

As Sai Gon River is an invaluable asset bestowed by nature, PM Chinh asked HCM City and relevant agencies and localities to set up a master plan for socio-economic development associated with protecting the landscape and ecological environment along the river./.