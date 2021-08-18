Society Unitel helps Nguyen Du bilingual school improve quality Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Viettel Global and Lao Asia Telecom in Laos, presented an aid package worth over 48,000 USD to Lao – Vietnam Nguyen Du Bilingual School in Vientiane on August 18.

Society State, Party leaders seek EU’s vaccine support for Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 18 sent a letter to President of the European Council Charles Michel suggesting the European Union (EU) share COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, in an effort to step up the vaccine diplomacy strategy.

Videos Two Vietnamese universities named in world top 1,000 Ton Duc Thang University and Duy Tan University in Ho Chi Minh City have broken into the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy’s Academic Ranking of World Universities in 2021.