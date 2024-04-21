PM asks Lang Son to fully tap development resources
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (sixth, left) and delegates at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Lang Son (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the northern border province of Lang Son to maximise its development resources while addressing a conference announcing the locality’s master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050 on April 21.
Highlighting Lang Son’s strategic position in politics, economy, culture, national defence and security, and foreign affairs, the leader lauded its achievements over the past time, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growing 7% last year.
He also pointed to problems regarding production and business, the implementation of some investment projects, public investment disbursement, natural resources management, smuggling and trade fraud.
Given this, he urged the locality to work harder in order to contribute to consolidating and strengthening the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and its neighbouring country of China, and to maintaining national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while carrying forward its role in transport and economic connectivity between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, and China.
The provincial master plan should match national, regional and sectoral plans, he said, asking Lang Son to quickly set out an implementation plan which needs to identify key tasks, progress and resources.
The locality was also requested to change its development mindset and vision, optimise its intrinsic strengths, step up the public-private partnership, prioritise major investment projects, and pay more attention to human resources development, innovation, and science-technology research and application, focusing on agriculture, processing, trade, logistics and tourism.
More heed should be paid to cultural development and improvement of living standards of local residents, especially ethnic minority groups, the PM stressed.
Other tasks assigned by the leader include natural resources management, environmental protection, climate change response, administrative reform and preparations of projects to call for investors.
Under the provincial master plan, Lang Son is set to become a growth pole and an economic centre of the northern midland and mountainous region by 2030, and holds an increasing important role in economic and trade connectivity between Vietnam, other ASEAN countries, China and Europe. By that time, it would be among the top five localities in the region in terms of economic size and GRDP per capita.
On this occasion, Lang Son presented investment licences and in-principle approvals to 14 projects with a total capital of 18.6 trillion VND (730.98 million USD) and nine investment memoranda of understanding to investors./.