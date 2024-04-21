Politics PM asks for sufficient power supply under any circumstances Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 20 asked ministries, sectors, agencies, localities, and businesses to make forecasts on the situation and prepare response plans to ensure sufficient power supply for production and daily activities under any circumstances.

Politics PM urges stronger cooperation between Vietnamese, Chinese Ministries of Justice Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministries of Justice of Vietnam and China to foster cooperation and mutual support, making them to be on a par with the height of the bilateral relations.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese ministers discuss security cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam held talks with Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong in Hanoi on April 19.