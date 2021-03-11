PM attends ceremony marking 70 years of Nhan Dan newspaper’s first issue
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 11 to celebrate 70 years since the first issue of the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, the official organ of the Party Central Committee.
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 11 to celebrate 70 years since the first issue of the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, the official organ of the Party Central Committee.
Addressing the event, Phuc expressed his wish that Nhan dan journalists and reporters will continue honing their mettle, profession, ethics, and creativity while updating modern journalism trends, so that the newspaper is always worthy of being the Party's political and ideological flag on the nation’s press front.
Congratulating the paper’s achievements in the past time, the Government leader said concerted efforts by the entire Party, people and army, especially the revolutionary press force in general and the newspaper in particular, are needed to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.
He requested Nhan dan journalists to press ahead with performing their tasks assigned in the Politburo’s Decision 155 issued in December 2012.
Accordingly, the newspaper needs to focus on disseminating the content of the Resolution as well as the role of science-technology and innovation in its implementation.
To be effective, information provided by Nhan dan must be better updated, with more analyses, comments and predictions on major local and international events, meeting information demand and orienting public opinions amid the current digital information era, Phuc said.
He also asked personnel at the newspaper to frequently work to improve their capacity to meet increasing journalism requirements.
Also at the event, Editor-in-chief Thuan Huu read the congratulatory letter of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent to the newspaper on this occasion.
In 1951, amid the resistance war against French colonialists, the second National Party Congress in Kim Binh commune of northern Tuyen Quang province decided to launch Nhan dan, replacing Su That (Truth) newspaper.
The daily is currently a multimedia press agency, focusing on raising public awareness of Party building; the fight against corruption and wastefulness; manifestations of degradation in political thoughts, self-evolution and self-transformation; as well as wrongful and distorted allegations by hostile forces and political opportunists./.
Addressing the event, Phuc expressed his wish that Nhan dan journalists and reporters will continue honing their mettle, profession, ethics, and creativity while updating modern journalism trends, so that the newspaper is always worthy of being the Party's political and ideological flag on the nation’s press front.
Congratulating the paper’s achievements in the past time, the Government leader said concerted efforts by the entire Party, people and army, especially the revolutionary press force in general and the newspaper in particular, are needed to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.
He requested Nhan dan journalists to press ahead with performing their tasks assigned in the Politburo’s Decision 155 issued in December 2012.
Accordingly, the newspaper needs to focus on disseminating the content of the Resolution as well as the role of science-technology and innovation in its implementation.
To be effective, information provided by Nhan dan must be better updated, with more analyses, comments and predictions on major local and international events, meeting information demand and orienting public opinions amid the current digital information era, Phuc said.
He also asked personnel at the newspaper to frequently work to improve their capacity to meet increasing journalism requirements.
Also at the event, Editor-in-chief Thuan Huu read the congratulatory letter of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent to the newspaper on this occasion.
In 1951, amid the resistance war against French colonialists, the second National Party Congress in Kim Binh commune of northern Tuyen Quang province decided to launch Nhan dan, replacing Su That (Truth) newspaper.
The daily is currently a multimedia press agency, focusing on raising public awareness of Party building; the fight against corruption and wastefulness; manifestations of degradation in political thoughts, self-evolution and self-transformation; as well as wrongful and distorted allegations by hostile forces and political opportunists./.