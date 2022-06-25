The forum aims to promote the potential, advantages and investment opportunities of Da Nang city to domestic and foreign investors as well as international organizations.

Speaking at the Forum, PM Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is committed to continuing to build a fair, open and transparent investment and business environment, in the spirit of harmonious interests, shared risk and win-win target.

The PM expects Da Nang and investors to focus on developing priority areas such as information technology, digital transformation infrastructure, climate change, green energy, and industries that promote innovation, among others.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the awarding ceremony of investment cooperation agreements and certificates for 27 projects with a total capital of nearly 5.6 billion USD./.

